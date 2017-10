COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The goats have arrived in Bear Creek Park for their annual weed control duties.

For 18 years these goats have been chomping, stomping and nurturing the community garden in Bear Creek Park.

This year 420 goats will be eating the undesired weeds. They usually take about 4-6 hours to clean up 1 acre of land.

This is the natural way to get the weeds out the garden without using harmful pesticides that are bad for the environment and dangerous on produce.

Officials ask that dog owners keep their pets on a leash near the goats to avoid any issues between the animals.

They say that rule will be strictly enforced during the 7-12 days the goats are here.