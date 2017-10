GLENDALE, Colo. — An employee at Shotgun Willie’s was shot early Sunday when a fight broke out after a group was denied entry into the strip club, according to KDVR.

It happened just before 3 a.m. when the small group of four to five people was denied entry at the club on South Colorado Boulevard, according to Glendale police.

The group was being escorted out of the club when a fight started and one person started firing shots at employees, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information, call Glendale police at 303-759-1511.