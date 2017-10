BLACK FOREST, Colo. — A two car crash this afternoon left two people dead in Black Forest.

It happened at the intersection of Milam and Shoup Roads just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Colorado State Patrol Troopers said the driver of one car, 37-year-old Jennifer Fisher, failed to stop at a stop sign.

She had two children with her at the time, both of them ages 8 and 14 died at the scene.

Fisher, was airlifted to the hospital where she later died.

The driver and three-year-old passenger of the other car were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Troopers.

The children who passed were both wearing seat-belts. Alcohol, drugs or speeding are not believed to be factors in this crash.