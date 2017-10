DENVER, Colo. — If you’ve been to a few concerts in Denver, this question’s for you — does the Mile High City have the worst concertgoers?

Maria Stanek recounted her experiences at local shows to Westword, saying they were “the worst experiences” because “people won’t shut the hell up and enjoy music some people came to listen to.”

Stanek attended the concerts of Tash Sultana, Cigarettes After Sex, San Fermin and Ghost of Paul Revere at various venues.

Aside from talking loudly, people were drunk, with Stanek adding maybe they were “looking for a place to hang out and be drunk together.”

“It’s the worst for people who actually appreciate the good music and go to listen, not for just another social hour,” she said. “Concerts are the one place you should be able to go and only listen to the voices you paid to hear.”

