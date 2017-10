COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Centre Fire Station 1 held events on Saturday so families could get resources on how to stay safe if there was a fire.

The crew offered interactive courses for the family on Fire Safety Day. Kids even got the chance to help put out fires using the hose.

The goal is to promote community, safety and education.

One piece of advice — fire officials encourage families to close kids’ bedroom doors at night, just in case a fire starts.

“What we try and promote and educate people on is all these doors, and the way that our homes are built,” said Josh Winter, fire chief of the Colorado Centre Fire Department. “They have fire ratings, and those fire ratings are to keep fire out of the rooms and to keep people safe inside of them, and that is a great educational piece to be able to see what that protection can do inside of your home.”

Families there were also able to pickup a pumpkin and some Halloween candy for the kiddos.