COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another special deal for Chipotle fans!

The Denver-based chain is bringing back its Boorito deal, rewarding customers in costume to a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for $3.

The BOOrito promo starts at 3 p.m. on the 31st and is limited to one per person. You must be dressed up in costume to snag the deal, and the company says the offer is “at the sole discretion of Chipotle restaurant personnel.” See the official rules here.

If you don’t feel like dressing up, you can enter a sweepstakes to win free burritos for a year by texting “BOORITO” to 888222 by October 31.

Text BOORITO to 888222 by 10/31 to enter. Official rules: https://t.co/1HmW7QfVfH pic.twitter.com/pyVG8XE7xk — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) October 16, 2017

The grand prize winner will receive 52 free burrito cards worth up to $10 each, according to the fine print on the company’s website.