PUEBLO, Colo. — Scouts from Troop 583 in Pueblo came together on Saturday to help one member achieve the title of Eagle Scout.

To achieve the title, boys are required to find a project that helps the community, organize it, and get volunteers.

“Paint The Skate Park” was Max Ellison’s Eagle Scout project. He chose to take on the task of painting Pueblo’s city park.

The hope of this project is to teach the boys leadership skills.

Way to go, Max!