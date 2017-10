RICHARDSON, Texas — Police in Texas say they’ve “most likely” recovered the body of 3-year-old Sherin Matthews, who went missing on October 7 after a late-night punishment for not drinking her milk.

The body was found around 11 a.m. in a culvert in the area of East Spring Valley Road and South Bowser Road during search efforts Sunday morning.

The location where the body was found is close to the Matthews’ home, according to Dallas News.

Authorities are waiting on confirmation from the medical examiner’s office to confirm the child’s identity.

“At this time I want to let you know that a positive identification has not yet been made. The ME’s office will need to respond, take custody of the body, try to make a positive identification as well as trying to determine an exact cause of death,” said Sgt. Kevin Perlich with the Richardson Police Department.

Wesley Mathews, 37, said he ordered Sherin to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their Richardson home at around 3 a.m. that Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit. The tree is across an alley from the home.

Mathews went outside about 15 minutes later to check on her, but Sherin was gone, the affidavit states. Mathews was arrested Saturday on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. He posted bond the following day.

Perlich said Mathews and his wife adopted Sherin, who was malnourished when the couple took her in. Mathews told investigators it wasn’t unusual for the girl to wake up late at night to eat so that her weight would increase, Perlich said. That may explain why she was punished at 3 a.m., he said.