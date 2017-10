Want to improve that new foreign language you recently learned? Have a drink!

A study recently published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology suggests that a low dose of alcohol may help you speak a second language better.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Liverpool, Maastricht University and King’s College London, gathered 50 native German speakers who all had recently learned to speak Dutch.

The participants were then given a low amount of alcohol or a control beverage that contained no alcohol and were asked to speak to each other in Dutch for a few minutes. The conversations were recorded and rated by two native Dutch speakers who didn’t know which participants were given alcohol. The results showed subjects who were slightly intoxicated received better ratings than their sober colleagues, especially when it came to pronunciation.

The study points out that the participants consumed only a low dose of alcohol; higher levels may not be beneficial.

“It is important to point out that participants in this study consumed a low dose of alcohol,” said Dr. Fritz Renner of Maastricht University, according to Science Daily. “Higher levels of alcohol consumption might not have beneficial effects on the pronunciation of a foreign language.”

Dr Jessica Werthmann, who was one of the researchers who conducted the study at Maastricht University, said “We need to be cautious about the implications of these results until we know more about what causes the observed results,” she told The Daily Mail. “One possible mechanism could be the anxiety-reducing effect of alcohol, but more research is needed to test this.”