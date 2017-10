All five living former presidents appeared together for a hurricane relief benefit concert in Texas Saturday night, raising millions in the process.

Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Republicans George H.W. and George W. Bush put aside politics and appeared together for the first time since 2013 at Saturday’s concert at Texas A&M University, to raise money for victims of hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and the US. Virgin Islands.

“I am thrilled to be able to introduce 39, 42 and 44 to one of the finest universities, in the United States, I speak for the folks right here when I say, we really admire and love George H.W Bush,” said George W. Bush.

It was an evening originally planned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bush’s 41st presidential library at Texas A&M University, but it transformed into opportunity for all five former presidents to raise money for hurricane victims.

“All of us on this stage tonight could not be prouder of the response of Americans,” said Barack Obama.

“Let’s all work together and make America still a greater volunteer nation,” said Jimmy Carter.

“The heart of America without regard to race or religion or political party is greater than our problems,” said Bill Clinton.

In a nod to national unity, they dubbed their effort the One America Appeal, a charity that has raised more than $30 million for hurricane relief.