COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People in costume got a taste of more than 170 kinds of beer, wine, and spirits at the 4th annual Haunted Brew Fest.

The event kicked off Saturday afternoon at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

All the ghosts and goblins who came out to the event got unlimited samples of beverages from about 70 vendors around the region.

“It is everything from local breweries, distilleries, to national brands as well that are represented here. It’s a benefit to Christmas Unlimited, as far as the charity is involved… So, we have grown, and it has become an event that everybody’s waiting for every year,” said Mike Tapia, Haunted Brew Fest coordinator.

Event coordinators say they had to move to a bigger location this year because of the high demand.