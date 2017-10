FORT CARSON, Colo. — Nearly 250 Fort Carson soldiers are back on U.S. soil after being deployed for nine months in eastern Europe.

The soldiers are with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and are part of the 3,500 soldiers who deployed in January.

While the majority are home from Europe, the rest will be returning until November.

A couple who spoke with FOX21 News at the homecoming ceremony, says this was their first deployment together.

The couple said seeing each other, was like meeting for the first time all over again. There was also a brand new family member that Dad met for the first time.

Iliana Harris says seeing her husband, Nathan hold their baby for the first time was amazing, adding the kiss the couple shared when they first saw each other was something they’ll always remember.

“Seeing your wife it’s pretty awesome, like the kiss is awesome,” said Nathan Harris, who just returned from a nine month deployment.

Now that their first deployment together is in the books, the family is excited to spend some quality time with one another.

“Its been very stressful, and one of the hardest things we’ve had to do and just to have him back, is a sense of relief,” said Iliana Harris.

While away on deployment, the soldiers supported U.S. Army Europe and participated in Atlantic Resolve, which helped to protect the security of eastern Europe.