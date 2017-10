COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested for attempted first degree murder after she stabbed another woman in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, near Chelton Road and Mallard Drive.

Police responded to the area on a report of a stabbing and found the victim with a stab wound to her stomach.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Kaylyn Bernal, waited for the victim to arrive at the location and a fight followed. Bernal then stabbed the victim in the stomach.

Police located and arrested Bernal near her home a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.