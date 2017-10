COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 3,000 Waldos and Wendas stormed the streets of downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday for the 6th annual Waldo Waldo 5k run.

The proceeds from the race go to support the Rocky Mountain Field Institute to maintain local trails and reconstruct the Waldo Canyon Area.

Event organizers said this is a wacky way to raise awareness.

“You know its awesome people come out here and they are smiling, everyone is dressed the same, and their all having a good time. They come back and listen to some of the bands we have, and everybody is just happy so, it’s a fun way to raise money and get everyone out and excited about it,” said Olivia Franks, the Waldo Waldo event coordinator.

This year they hope to surpass the $200,000 mark of fundraising for all six years of the event.