DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Zoo is asking for your help naming their two male red panda cubs.

The siblings were born on August 27, each weighing just over a pound! This is the second litter for parents Faith and Hamlet.

Name choices are as follows:

Oolong and Chai (types of tea)

Pabu and Sabal (Pabu means “puffball;” Sabal means “strong one”)

Peyton and Eli (football stars)

>> Click here to cast your vote.

You can vote for your favorite names until Thursday, October 26.

The winning names will be announced on the Denver Zoo’s Facebook and Twitter pages soon after.