PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Three Good Samaritans rescued a dog from the bottom of a 25-foot mine shaft in Park County last week.

Portia Scovern posted the sweet video to Facebook, showing the group rescuing the dog from the abandoned mine shaft in Fairplay.

According to Scovern, her boyfriend Preston Gladd was hiking in the area over a week ago when he heard sounds coming from the cave. Assuming it was a wild animal, he didn’t pay much attention to it. But after returning to the same area, this time Gladd heard barking and enlisted the help of Scovern and his roommate Gannon Ingels, according to Summit Daily.

Scovern said the dog was underweight and dehydrated but luckily wasn’t injured.

The dog’s owner was found the next day, thanks to Facebook.

Gladd told Summit Daily he believes the dog had been missing since October 4 after running off, and that the pup most likely spent at least a week at the bottom of the mine shaft.

Last September, two hikers rescued a dog in the area of Mt. Lincoln and Mt. Bross. That dog had been missing for about six weeks.