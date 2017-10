COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The uncle of a teen suspect accused of killing his two younger siblings in Colorado Springs, says 19-year-old Malik Murphy expressed he was having bad thoughts, but the family was seeking professional help.

Marcus Mason says just the day before Malik allegedly killed his seven-year-old brother Noah and five-year-old sister Sophia, he was playing football with them in the backyard.

Early on Tuesday, October 17th around 1 AM, Malik is accused of stabbing his two siblings and father, Jefferson ‘Vinnie’ Murphy who detained Malik until officers arrived.

It happened at the family’s home on Carlisle street just north of Fillmore.

According to arrest documents, Malik told police he, “wanted to be alone” in the family’s home and the plan was to kill his entire family and then bury them in the backyard.

Malik’s uncle, Marcus, the brother of the kids’ mother, Melissa is speaking on behalf of the tragedy, saying the family is going through a great deal of grief and want others to know how special Noah and Sophia were.

“We are living the worst nightmare; the worst nightmare and I’ve been wanting to just wake up and snap out of it, this can’t be real,” said Marcus Mason, uncle of the two children killed.

Mason adding, there’s no road map to dealing with a tragedy like this, saying it was Sophia who woke up Jefferson ‘Vinnie’ Murphy to the horror.

“So thankful you know? Sophia saved they day, she ruined his plan by screaming, if it wasn’t for her, Vinnie wouldn’t have woken up, that’s a strong little girl,” said Mason.

Mason also expressed how grateful the family is for all of the community’s support, saying they will get through the hard times by remembering the good.

“Both of them are seriously like little angels; they are so innocent and loving, they’re just great little kids man, they brighten up the room, I just don’t understand.

Malik is now charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

According to Mason, Noah and Sophia’s funeral will be Monday at Mountain Springs Church and say the public is welcome.

The family has also set-up a site where the community can continue to support them and help, you can find that here.