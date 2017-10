COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a one-car crash in Colorado Springs Friday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Cowpoke and Mount Ouray Drives, which is located off Tutt Boulevard and E. Woodmen Road.

Police say the driver of the Jaguar lost control of the car and ran off the side of the road. The car then landed in a field and hit an oversized piece of construction equipment before coming to rest.

Authorities say the driver had to be extricated from the car, which was significantly damaged. Officials did not disclose details on the driver’s condition.

Right now police believe excessive speed and alcohol were contributing factors to this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.