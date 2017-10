FORT CARSON, Colo. – The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team will be conducting Operation Raider Storm, a field training exercise, from Monday, October 23, through Thursday, November 9.

During the exercise in Fort Carson’s training area, crews will engage simulated targets and operational forces enemy using different scenarios to build team cohesion and ensure they are proficient in their skills.

Officials say the purpose of the exercise is to make sure soldiers are ready for whatever mission or tasks they’re directed to do. It also helps to ensure soldiers remain fit, inspired, disciplined and trained.

Due to large-caliber training and live munitions, area residents can expect increased dust, noise levels and heavy traffic throughout the training area as a result of this exercise. Filed training includes day and night live-fire exercises incorporating artillery and heavy weapons.

Any noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.