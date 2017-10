COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police rescued the victim of a kidnapping in Colorado Springs and arrested a suspect in connection with the incident Friday.

Officers responded to the area of 3500 Knoll Lane, near Van Teylingen Drive and N. Carefree Circle, around 1:30 p.m. At the scene, police observed people leaving a home and during the investigation found evidence that supported the victim’s claim of being kidnapped.

Police say the suspect, 34-year-old Joshua Lewis, was taken to the Stetson Hills police station to complete custody paperwork before he was taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

No other details have been released at this time.