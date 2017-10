INDIANAPOLIS — Five Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent Vice President Mike Pence a letter on Thursday, urging him to repay the costs for the Indianapolis Colts game he left earlier this month.

The letter claims Pence left the Colts-49ers game on October 8 as a publicity stunt, and the Trump-Pence re-election campaign used the act to solicit donation, according to WFTS. Additionally, it asks Pence to instruct the campaign to reimburse the Treasury for the expenses from the event.

“I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” he wrote in part after leaving the game after a few 49ers players took a knee. “While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem.”

The letter from the House members also urges Pence to reveal how much public money was spent on the trip. According to CNN, the estimated travel costs for Pence’s flight from Las Vegas to Indianapolis, then back to Los Angeles was around $242,500.

The letter was signed by:

Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)

Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)

Brendan Boyle (D-Penn.)

Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

Ted Lieu (D-Calif.)

>> Click here to read the full letter on WFTS.