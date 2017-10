COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews will be cleaning up Colorado Springs’ two City-operated cemeteries, Evergreen and Fairview, from November 1 to 15.

Officials say crews will be removing prohibited items and decor from gravesites in compliance with published cemetery regulations.

Prior to the two-week cleaning period, families and friends are encouraged to remove items from gravesites and headstone they’d like to save.

The cleanup period is the time when decorations and other holiday items will be removed from the cemetery, along with tarnished, sun-bleached or damaged containers or flowers.

All prohibited items will be removed and discarded during this cleanup period.

Prohibited items include baskets, boxes, shells, toys, crockery, glassware, cans and potted plants. Hangings objects including pots, solar lights and wreaths, are also prohibited.

Usually, the cemeteries allow artificial flowers in vases or attached to stones as long as their placement does not hinder mowing or other cemetery maintenance. Occasionally, permissible items are inadvertently removed and the maintenance staff reminds citizens to remove any items of value from gravesites.

For more information, call Evergreen Cemetery at 719-385-6251 or Fairview Cemetery at 719-385-6251.