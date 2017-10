OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured one person in Otero County.

The crash happened Friday just before 3:15 p.m. on Highway 50 at Otero County Road 17, about one mile west of Rocky Ford.

Troopers say 66-year-old Glenn Dwinell of Rocky Ford was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 in the left when he attempted to make a left turn onto northbound Otero County Road 17. At this time, 33-year-old John Rocha of La Junta, who was also traveling eastbound in the left lane, collided into the back of Dwinell’s stock trailer. Troopers say Dwinell was pushed forward in the left lane before turning left onto Otero County Road 17 and coming to a stop. Rocha’s car came to rest in the left lane after impact.

Rocha was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities.

Dwinell and a passenger, 64-year-old Roger Gallegos of Rocky Ford, were not injured.

Right now officials say speed and alcohol are not considered factors in this crash.