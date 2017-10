COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about a homeless sexually violent predator who recently moved to Colorado Springs.

Police said Travisty Junior Frank, 22, is on probation and is living in the area of the Springs Rescue Mission on West Las Vegas Street, just south of downtown.

Court records show Frank was convicted of sexual assault on a victim under 15 and sexual contact with no consent in Grand County in 2016. He was also convicted of harassment in Grand County in 2013.

Frank is described as a white man, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has pierced ears and tattoos on his upper left arm, abdomen, chest, and left hand, according to police.

Police said Frank is unemployed and does not have a car.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Long is one of 16 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs, and is one of five who is listed as homeless.

>> Tap here for more information about sexually violent predators in Colorado Springs.