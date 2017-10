VALDEZ, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating after Las Animas County deputies shot and killed a man who they say attacked them during an investigation last week.

Investigators said around 9 p.m. October 11, deputies were called to a shed fire in the backyard of a home on Highway 12 in Valdez, which is about 15 miles west of Trinidad. When deputies arrived, they found a man outside the home, acting suspiciously. The man ran away from the deputies, then attacked them as they tried to subdue him, according to investigators. During the altercation, Deputy Henry Trujillo shot the man, according to investigators. He later died.

The man was identified as 44-year-old Kristian Martinez of Valdez. Investigators said he was a relative of the homeowner.

Trujillo is on paid administrative leave while CBI investigates the incident.