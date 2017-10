COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After years of construction, the $113 million I-25 and Cimarron interchange project is nearly complete, but not without one special touch.

The bridge is now bearing a new name, that honors a local hero.

The attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, left nearly 2,500 service members dead.

At 104 years old, Lieutenant James (Jim) Downing is the oldest Pearl Harbor survivor still alive.

“I have had a very adventurous life,” said Lt. Jim Downing.

Colorado Springs is home to many veterans and Friday, a new name will greet the 110,000 drivers entering the city each day.

“We are here today to celebrate the sacrifice of Jim Downing, who is a World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor,” said Sallie Clark, former El Paso County Commissioner.

Lt. Downing said this dedication is bigger than just himself.

“This is honor is to be shared with all our veterans. I am just representing them,” said Lt. Downing.