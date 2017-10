EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The sheriff’s office is looking for the driver who they say ran deputies off the road at Fox Run Park early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were patrolling the park around 12:30 a.m. when they saw a man and woman in an SUV who were in the park after hours. As deputies approached in their cars, the SUV driver sped toward them, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies turned on their emergency lights, but the driver continued toward them. The deputies had to veer off the road to avoid being hit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies later found the SUV abandoned in the area of Schilling Avenue and Lindbergh Road. Around 3 a.m., they were contacted by the passenger in the SUV, who is not considered a suspect.

The driver, 19-year-old Branden Crum, is now wanted on vehicular eluding charges. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 719-390-5555.