BENT COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are investigating an illegal marijuana grow found in a Bent County pasture.

Deputies said they received a tip Thursday about a possible illegal grow in the area of County Road CC and County Road 9.5, which is about four miles south of Las Animas.

Deputies have not said how many plants were found in the grow, or if any suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-456-0796.