COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Congressman Doug Lamborn visited students, staff and teachers at Coronado High School Friday, to hand out 150 pocket versions of the Constitution.

Congressman Lamborn also encouraged students to participate in the Congressional Art Competition, which currently has Colorado student-produced fine art on display in Washington D.C.

In addition, Congressman Lamborn also advocated that students fill out applications for the U.S. Service Academies, saying handing out the Constitution to students is an important step for their future.

“It’s great for young people to be exposed to the Constitution; it’s great for everybody, but especially as people are beginning their adult life and going out into the world, it’s a great foundation and we have the best Constitution in the world and it’s a great thing for people to study and be aware of,” said Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO).

As for the U.S. Service Academies, the Congressman has nomination authority for 40 applicants.

Currently the annual process is underway, with more than 120 nominees to be interviewed this weekend.