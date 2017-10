COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One local craft brewer is joining in the fight against breast cancer in a fun way: with pink beer.

The women at Peaks n Pines Brewing Company started brewing a strawberry blonde beer last month. $1.50 from every pint sold goes to the local Circle of Hope Fund, which helps cancer patients with basic living expenses, like rent, utilities, medications, and transportation to appointments. The brewery is also donating $7 from the sale of t-shirts to help in the fight.

Posters are up in the brewery to honor those who have beaten cancer, those we’ve lost, and those in the fight of their lives. The brewery invites you to write the names of your own loved ones.