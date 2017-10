FORT CARSON, Colo. — About 250 soldiers are coming home to Fort Carson Sunday after nine months in eastern Europe.

The soldiers are with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. They’re part of a group of 3,500 soldiers that deployed to eastern Europe in January as part of Atlantic Resolve, according to Fort Carson officials. They conducted deterrence operations in Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Germany.

The brigade completed large-scale movements throughout Europe nine times, participating in 10 multinational exercises with NATO allies and partners across the region, according to Fort Carson officials. They conducted 19 emergency deployment readiness exercises, building the unit’s ability to change locations quickly as directed. They conducted more than 80 community engagements and 83 training events with Allied counterparts.

A homecoming ceremony will be held at 7 a.m. Sunday at the special events center on post. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander will formally recognize the completion of the brigade’s mission during a colors uncasing at the ceremony.