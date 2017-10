COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was shot while he was working on his stalled motorcycle in a southern Colorado Springs neighborhood overnight, according to police.

Police said it happened around 12:45 a.m. near Roy Benavidez Park, which is in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was working on his stalled motorcycle when he was approached by another man, according to police. The suspect tried to hit the victim, and a fight broke out. During the fight, the suspect shot the victim in the lower abdomen, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police searched the area, but could not find the suspect. They said this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.