PUEBLO, Colo. — Thanks to tips from the public, Pueblo police quickly identified a man accused of stealing office equipment from Pueblo City Hall earlier this week.

Police said the suspect entered the building around 5:45 p.m. Monday and stayed until it closed. He then wandered through the building for a long time and took office equipment before leaving, according to police.

Police sent out an alert around 1:15 p.m. Thursday asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. Just before 3 p.m., they said the suspect has been identified. His name has not yet been released.