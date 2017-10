COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With events like the Doherty shooting, the shooting near Palmer High School, and even the Derek Greer and Natalie Partida case, we’re wondering if juvenile crime rates are up this year.

Shockingly, they are not, and they sit almost exactly at the same numbers as last year, and the last four years.

To see the full CSPD report on juvenile arrests from 2013 through September 2017, click here: CSPD Juvenile Arrests Report