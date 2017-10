COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One American hero received the gift of a lifetime.

Retired Army Staff Sergeant Matthew Lawson, has lived all around the world.

“I joined the day after September 11, 2001,” said SSG (Ret.) Matthew Lawson who is retired from the U.S. Army.

One of the few constants in his life: his daughter, who moved about seven times, with her parents.

“She’s never really had that stable place to call home,” said SSG (Ret.) Lawson.

During his tour in Afghanistan, he was ambushed by an IED, and helped his comrades before he got help from a doctor. Now on top of PTSD he has a lot of other health issues.

“[I’ve had] two surgeries on my solider, injections in my back all the time. I need a hip replacement, I need both knees replaced. I have a pretty bad traumatic brain injury,” said Lawson.

He has since be awarded the purple heart, but to him there was still one thing missing.

“I never imagined it for my family that I own a home,” Lawson said.

Thursday that changed, Lawson heard the two words he has wanted to hear for a long time. “Welcome Home,” thanks to Building a Home for Heroes, he has the keys to a brand new mortgage-free home.

“Veterans apply we find veterans with the greatest need in the areas, so Mr. Lawson got the home,” said Director of Construction at Operations at the South East for Building Homes for Heroes, James Rogers. “It makes it all worthwhile to know, you’re doing something significant with your life and it’s an honor to be part of that moment with those families.”

“My daughter is 14 now, and I was running out of time with her. Without them, I wouldn’t have that time,” said Lawson.

For a man who’s traveled the world, this meant, everything.

“I felt so much guilt for my family that it was my adventure, I took them on and they are the ones that suffered through it,” Lawson said.

Coming from Florida, his wife and daughter’s favorite part were the view of the Rockies, but Matthew’s favorite part is just having to place to enjoy that view with his family.