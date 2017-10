CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at Tomah Road due to a crash.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on the highway just south of Castle Rock. Troopers said a semi hauling gravel rolled and spilled its load. Troopers said other vehicles were also damaged. There were no serious injuries.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Pictures from I25 at Larkspur. Other vehicles were damaged but no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/voLGpe4x0M — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) October 19, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.