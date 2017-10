COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Voters are being asked to re-establish a Stormwater fee that was done away with in 2009.

The proposed ordinance would charge every home $5 a month and businesses $30, per acre, per month.

Mayor John Suthers says you can see the damage just about anywhere around Colorado springs, adding Stormwater has taken quite a toll on our City.

“This right now is a legal obligation, we have to spend an average of $20-million dollars a year over the next 20 years to resolve our legal problems with Pueblo and the EPA,” said Mayor John Suthers.

Mayor Suthers adding, without the fee we’re sacrificing money out of our own General fund that we could be using on other things, like hiring Police Officers and Fire Fighters.

Which some, like Laura Carno, with Springstaxpayers.com, say isn’t quite the truth.

“If we really need more money for Police and Fire, there is a Public Safety sales tax; go to the voters and ask them for more money for a Public Safety sales tax,” said Carno.

According to Mayor Suthers, it’s the legal obligations that are putting Stormwater as such a priority.

“We have no choice but to deal with them; we’re either going to deal with them by pouring $20-million of General fund into it every year and not add any Police Officers or no park maintenance or anything, or we’re going to do what every other city does and have a dedicated revenue stream for Stormwater,” said Mayor Suthers.