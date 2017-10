COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Yard work season is here, and the City of Colorado Springs Water Resource Engineering Division is reminding residents to keep city storm drains clean and clear of yard debris.

Grass clippings and leaves blown into the street during yard maintenance end up in the nearest waterway. Stormwater runoff washes clippings and other yard waste from streets, sidewalks and driveways into the city’s storm drains, which lead directly to creeks and rivers in the area. This causes problems in the city’s stormwater drainage system and can lead to flooding.

Tips for lawn maintenance:

Do not leave or sweep grass clippings or other yard waste into streets, sidewalks, driveways or parking lots, especially around storm drains.

Compost or mulch yard waste. Grass clippings naturally fertilize lawns and do not cause thatch in Colorado.

Use pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers sparingly and follow manufacturer’s directions. Products like pesticides and fertilizers are one of the biggest sources of pollution in our waterways.

Do not over-water lawns.

For more information, visit the city’s website or call 719-385-5980.