BAYFIELD, Colo. — An autopsy indicates a former La Plata County sheriff’s deputy who was found in a burning home died by suicide, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Jeremiah Lee, 42, was found unresponsive inside a burning home in Bayfield on Friday. He was later pronounced dead.

Lee had resigned from the sheriff’s office on October 10, after notifying the office “about a personal situation” during the first week of October.

The coroner’s office said the autopsy found evidence of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the final cause of death won’t be determined until lab testing is completed in four to six weeks.