DENVER, Colo. — Halloween is just around the corner, and who says elephants can’t celebrate too?

Denver Zoo uploaded an adorable video to their Facebook showing male elephants Groucho and Bodhi pulverizing and eating two 400-pound pumpkins at the “Squish the Squash” event on Wednesday.

Zoo officials say the supersize squashes were donated by pumpkin hobbyist Brian Deevy in cooperation with Steve Zerr and Zerr Landscaping.

We think it’s pretty safe to say Groucho and Bodhi had a very “gourd” time!