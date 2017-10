BOULDER, Colo. — Several Colorado cities, including Colorado Springs, ranked among the top 25 happiest cities in America, according to National Geographic.

National Geographic teamed up with author Dan Buettner and Gallup to interview more than 250,000 people in 190 cities to come up with its list of top 25 happiest cities in America.

The happiest city in the nation? Boulder.

“Boulderites overwhelmingly feel ‘active and productive every day,'” according to research by Dan Buettner, national author. “Per capita, more people walk to work in Boulder than in any other city in the U.S. Low rates of smoking and obesity, and high rates of exercise, contribute to the satisfaction locals feel.”

Fort Collins ranked No. 4 and Colorado Springs ranked No. 18.

The study measured 15 different aspects that included healthy eating habits, financial security, vacation time, and how easy it is to learn something new.

Santa Cruz-Watsonvile, California, Charlottesville, Virginia, and San Luis Obispo-Paso, California were also in the top 5.