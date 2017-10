COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen boy was seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Boulder Street and Corona Street. The victim is in serious condition but is expected to survive, according to police. His parents have been notified.

Police are still searching for multiple suspects in the shooting.

Palmer High School, North Middle School, Columbia Elementary School, Taylor Elementary School, and the District 11 administration buildings were on lockdown from the time of the shooting until just before 3 p.m. The lockdowns have now been lifted, and students at Taylor and Columbia elementary schools are being released.

