COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting near Doherty High School, according to police.

The shooting happened just before noon September 22 across the street from the school. One student was shot, and another was injured while trying to leave the scene. Police said the shooting was not a random event and the victim was specifically targeted.

One of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested Monday in Manitou Springs. Officers spotted the second suspect, also a 16-year-old boy, getting into a car near the intersection of Galley Road and Chelton Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. They followed the car to the parking lot of the Citadel Mall, where they arrested the suspect without incident.

Both suspects are charged with attempted first-degree murder.