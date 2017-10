DENVER, Colo. — Denver-based Romano’s Macaroni Grill filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, according to the Denver Business Journal.

It’s a move meant to try to get out from under leases on 37 closed restaurants rather than to downsize the reorganizing sit-down Italian chain.

The 29-year-old restaurant already has secured third-party funding and does not plan to negotiate contracts with vendors other than the leaseholders on the closed restaurant properties.

Filing for Chapter 11 was viewed as the “more prudent course of action” after negotiations with a number of the lease holders broke down, the company said in a statement.

There is one location in Colorado Springs, located in the southside of town off Lake Avenue on Tenderfoot Hill Street.

