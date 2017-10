PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Board of Commissioners granted one business an honor on Wednesday, October 18.

Vance’s Bicycle World is the October “Spotlight on Local Business” recipient!

This award is part of the Buy-Local Advisory Board’s campaign to increase jobs, tax base and boost the economy.

The “Spotlight on Local Business” program was launched in July 2017, with the goal of bringing awareness to the diverse retail and service companies in Pueblo.

This month, it goes to a bicycle shop that has been serving the Pueblo area since 1998.

Vance and Judi Hubersberger, owners of the bicycle shop, say after 20 years, their job doesn’t feel like work anymore.

“I was very happy, ’cause we’ve been here… regardless of, if you can do it for this many years. I tell people all the time, I haven’t worked in 19 years, going on 20, ’cause it’s not work. We’re very honored though, to be recognized,” said Vance.

Congrats to to Vance and Judi!

Vance’s Bicycle World is located at 2200 S. Prairie Avenue in Pueblo.