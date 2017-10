COLORADO — According to the National Retail Foundation, it’s expected that $2.7 billion will be spent on trick-or-treat candy this year.

The folks at CandyStore, a bulk candy company, compiled some data to make a really cool map of the most popular Halloween candies by state.

Analysts at the bulk candy dealer took 10 years of sales data from 2007 to 2016, looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. They then broke down sales by state.

Colorado’s favorite candy? Milky Way. It’s a change from last year’s favorite, which was Twix. Second and third favorite candies of the Centennial State were Twix and Hershey Kisses.

