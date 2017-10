COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been found guilty of careless driving and other charges in connection with a crash that injured four children outside a Colorado Springs elementary school in January.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. January 12 outside James Monroe Elementary School. The children were in a crosswalk controlled by a crossing guard, according to police. The four victims had bumps and bruises, but no life-threatening injuries.

The driver, Douglas Clubb, was arrested and charged with one count of felony child abuse, three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, and four traffic offenses.

On Wednesday, a jury found Clubb guilty of careless driving, no insurance, and failure to yield right of way. He was found not guilty of child abuse and failure to exercise due care, according to prosecutors.

Clubb will be sentenced on Monday.