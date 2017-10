COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he kicked one officer and hit another while being arrested in central Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., they got a call about a burglary on Queen Anne Way, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. As officers arrived, they saw a man running away. They chased him and eventually caught him. While they were trying to arrest him, he kicked one officer in the head and hit another in the face, according to police.

The suspect, 23-year-old Daniel Wallace, was charged with assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Police said the officers were treated for minor injuries.