COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A retired Army staff sergeant in Colorado Springs was presented the Purple Heart on Wednesday, October 18.

Congressman Doug Lamborn and his staff worked with the VA to make sure Marzell Parchment received proper recognition for actions in combat during his military service.

Parchment was injured in Iraq in 2007 from an IED during an attack on his convoy.

Today he serves as an armed security officer with El Paso County.

Thank you for your service, Marzell.