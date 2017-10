COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looking for a job?

Italian fast casual chain Fazoli’s is looking to hire hundreds during its third annual “National Signing Day” on October 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the event, managers will review applications and conduct interviews before making on-the-spot offers to applicants.

Those interested in registering for National Signing Day can do so online on Fazoli’s website.

Fazoli’s locations in Colorado Springs are as follows:

3607 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

1631 W. US Hwy 50, Pueblo, CO 81008

1790 E. Cheynne Mt. Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

If you can’t attend the event, applications are accepted online anytime.